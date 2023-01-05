Man dies after apartment fire in Minneapolis

One person died after an apartment fire in Minneapolis early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says it responded to a fire alarm and reports of smoke in a multi-story residential apartment building on the 1500 block of Portland Avenue around 2:15 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found an apartment on the first floor with smoke coming from inside. MFD says crews forced entry into the apartment and found a man in the entryway. He was unconscious and had burn injuries.

Firefighters took the man from the apartment and immediately started life-saving measures. Paramedics were called to the scene, but efforts to save the man were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bed in the apartment was found burned.

The cause of the fire and the man’s death are still under investigation.