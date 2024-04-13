Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis

article

Minneapolis police say they are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a man dead.

Officers responded to an area near the intersection of Penn Avenue and 36th Avenue North just before 9 p.m. after getting multiple 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police say they then worked their way through a crowd to find a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds described at the time as potentially life-threatening.

The man was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers either online or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).