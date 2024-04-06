Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis Friday night

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said people inside a vehicle flagged down officers at the intersection of Longfellow Avenue and 26th Street East at about 8:50 p.m.

Police then found one of the passengers suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene by responding medical teams, according to MPD.

Investigators say it appears the man was being driven to the hospital when police were flagged down.

Police say they believe the shooting happened on the 1700 block of Glenwood Avenue and investigators found evidence of a shooting in that area, including a Shotspotter activation.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release the victim’s name along with the official cause of death.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers.