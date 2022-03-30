Man crashes vehicle, fires shots into home with children inside after being served protection order

A North Branch, Minnesota man has been charged after allegedly totaling another vehicle and shooting a rifle at a home with people, including children, inside.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, a deputy served an order of protection to Thomas Goodwin, 36, around 6:20 p.m. Monday at his home in North Branch, Minnesota.

Around 35 minutes later, the woman, who was being protected by the order, called 911, stating that Goodwin called her to say he was coming to see her at a home in Lent Township. She was not at the address at the time but expressed concern for the homeowners and their children.

Five minutes after that call, the homeowner called 911 reporting that Goodwin had arrived and used his vehicle to ram another vehicle in the driveway, likely totaling it. Witnesses told police Goodwin came out of his vehicle wearing a ballistic vest, carrying an AR-style rifle equipped with a suppressor.

He immediately fired two shots at the vehicle he rammed into. Witnesses told police he then continued to randomly fire rounds as he approached the house. Officers only found evidence of the two shots fired at the vehicle.

Deputies arrived and found Goodwin walking down the driveway, They took him into custody.

Goodwin has been changed with threats of violence, criminal damage to property, possession of a suppressor (not lawfully possessed), domestic abuse (violate order for protection), and dangerous weapons (drive-by shooting).