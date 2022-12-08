Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis

Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July.

Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm for his alleged role in the fatal shooting.

The complaint states on July 10, Minneapolis Police officers heard gunshots around 1:45 a.m. and responded to the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South, where they found an unconscious man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground between two parked cars.

The man was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries.

During the investigation, police reviewed surveillance footage that captured the shooting. Police say the footage shows the victim walking with two people who passed a group of three men, including Martinez-Gonzalez, headed in the other direction, the complaint states.

Martinez-Gonzalez was allegedly captured on footage walking around the corner and going out of view, then opening fire at the victim before running away., charges state.

Police said they located 11 cartridge casings near where Martinez-Gonzalez was allegedly shooting, according to court documents. The surrounding parked cars where the victim was found had bullet damage and blood on them.

Police said they identified Martinez-Gonzalez by surveillance footage from a housing complex and nearby businesses where he was shopping while wearing the same clothes the night of the shooting.

Martinez-Gonzalez made his first appearance in Hennepin County court Thursday afternoon.