MPD: Man in his 20s fatally shot on Cedar Avenue South

A man in his early 20s died Sunday morning after a shooting in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:45 a.m. near the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South.

Upon arrival, officers located a man in his early 20s with life-threatening gunshot wounds. First responders provided lifesaving measures, and he was transported to a hospital, where he later died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's name and cause of death at a later date.

Police say the victim was in a parking lot and confronted by a man he knew when the fatal shooting occurred. There was damage to vehicles in the area from the gunfire, according to Minneapolis Police spokesperson officer Garrett Parten.

This is the 47th homicide investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department this year.

"Statistics are numbers. We're talking here about people. Each and every one of these lives, 47 this year, have died as a result of folks who don't have any appreciation for the sanctity of life, and it's very concerning," Parten said at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

