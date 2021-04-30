Man charged in deadly armed robbery at Cedar-Riverside store in Minneapolis

article

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting of man at a store in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

Marlow Ramsey Carson of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree aggravated robbery and possessing a gun following a conviction of violent crime.

Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the shooting around 7 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Cedar Avenue, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, the store owner and his friend were hanging out behind the counter when a man, later identified as Carson, came into the store pointing a handgun and demanding money.

At one point, the store owner's friend tried to lock the inner door so that Carson could not get behind the counter. In response, Carson shot him about five times and then left, driving off in a black car.

Police used surveillance video to get the vehicle's license plate, which traced back to Carson.

A Facebook Live video taken shortly after the shooting also showed Carson in a vehicle pointing a handgun at the camera.

On Wednesday, officers tracked the vehicle to a parking lot in St. Paul and arrested Carson. At the time, he had on the same clothes he was wearing during the shooting. He also had a handgun in his sweatshirt pocket. Forensic analysis determined the discharged casings from the shooting matched Carson's handgun.

During a police interview, Carson admitted to the shooting after investigators showed him images from the surveillance video. Carson told police he had "an extremely bad day" and "hadn't planned on hurting anyone" when he woke up that morning and that he "would take it back if he had the chance," the charges state.

Carson is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.