Robbery attempt leads to fatal shooting in Cedar-Riverside, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder, at about 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery on the 400 block of Cedar Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man inside a store, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police believe a male entered the store and attempted to rob it, shooting the clerk before fleeing the scene in a car.

The man, who was in his 40s, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police are looking for video in the area that could help identify the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and those providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.