Man charged in fatal drive-by shooting on Grand Avenue in St. Paul

article

A 23-year-old man is charged in connection to a shooting that left another man dead Sunday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office, Demond Adante Dawson is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree attempted murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Albert Dwane Stevens.

At about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shots fired call at Billy's on Grand on the 800 block of Grand Avenue. According to the charges, when officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds--one identified as Stevens. Bystanders were performing CPR on Stevens, but he later died.

The other victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

A witness told police Stevens got into an argument with the occupants of a silver Pontiac, driven by Dawson, the charges say. When the Pontiac made a U-turn and returned to the area, Stevens went across the street and continued the argument.

The other gunshot victim reportedly tried to get Stevens to walk away, but then shots rang out. Stevens fell to the ground while the other victim limped across the street and the Pontiac fled.

Advertisement

Witnesses identified Dawson as the driver of the Pontiac and the shooter. Police later located and arrested Dawson, and he agreed to speak with investigators. Dawson told police he was at the bar, but that was all he would say.

Officers later spoke to the man who was with Dawson when he was arrested. The man said he talks to Dawson every day and that Dawson appeared distressed, saying something happened at the bar and then said he did not know what to do.

According to the charges, police later spoke with the victim in the hospital. The victim said they were with Stevens outside the bar that night when a Pontiac drove by and parked outside. The victim recognized the people inside as having been at the bar earlier in the night.

The victim said someone in the car yelled something that upset Stevens, so Stevens showed the driver a handgun and they continued to argue.

The Pontiac then drove away and returned. Stevens walked up to the driver and, according to the victim, never raised or pointed his gun at anyone in the car. The driver then shot Stevens through his open window, also striking the other victim in the leg.