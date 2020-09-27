Police investigating after man fatally shot on Grand Avenue in St. Paul

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 3:30 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call on the 800 block of Grand Avenue. When they arrived, police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Bystanders were performing CPR on one of the victims, but he later died. The other victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made yet.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

This is the city's 25th homicide this year.