Man dies after assault in Minneapolis' Folwell neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man died of his injuries following an assault Saturday in Minneapolis' Folwell neighborhood.

According to police, at about 2:57 a.m., police responded to a report of an assault victim arriving at the hospital via private transport. When they arrived, officers spoke with the people who brought the victim to the hospital and learned he was in critical condition.

Authorities said the victim, a man believed to be in his 20s, had a disagreement with another person that escalated into a physical altercation. The suspect then struck the victim, causing him to fall to the ground. It is believed that it happened on the 2000 block of Lowry Avenue North.

On July 26, police learned the victim had died. This is the city's 50th homicide in 2021.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.