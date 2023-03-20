Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
3
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Man charged in deadly, broad daylight shooting outside Minneapolis apartments

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:47PM
Minneapolis
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man is now facing charges for a deadly shooting in January outside an apartment building in broad daylight.

Thirty-seven-year-old William Johnson is charged with second-degree murder for the slaying of a 40-year-old man just after noon on January 25.

On that day, officers said they responded to the shooting along Emerson Avenue North just north of 22nd Avenue. The charges state Johnson opened fire on the victim, identified by the medical examiner as Mark Bradley, as Bradley left the apartment building. The charges state that Johnson and another man were walking into the building as Bradley left.

Johnson, who according to the charges is known by witnesses only by the name "Coleone", was captured on surveillance video pulling a gun as the victim passed him by, and firing shots at a close range.

The surveillance video was pulled from a nearby church and a Metro Transit bus that police say just happened to stop near the shooting scene at the time of the killing.

Johnson is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail on unrelated charges, the complaint states.

Note: The complaint states the shooting occurred just after midnight. However, FOX 9's past reporting shows it actually happened midday, just after noon.