Man charged in deadly, broad daylight shooting outside Minneapolis apartments

A Minneapolis man is now facing charges for a deadly shooting in January outside an apartment building in broad daylight.

Thirty-seven-year-old William Johnson is charged with second-degree murder for the slaying of a 40-year-old man just after noon on January 25.

On that day, officers said they responded to the shooting along Emerson Avenue North just north of 22nd Avenue. The charges state Johnson opened fire on the victim, identified by the medical examiner as Mark Bradley, as Bradley left the apartment building. The charges state that Johnson and another man were walking into the building as Bradley left.

Johnson, who according to the charges is known by witnesses only by the name "Coleone", was captured on surveillance video pulling a gun as the victim passed him by, and firing shots at a close range.

The surveillance video was pulled from a nearby church and a Metro Transit bus that police say just happened to stop near the shooting scene at the time of the killing.

Johnson is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail on unrelated charges, the complaint states.

Note: The complaint states the shooting occurred just after midnight. However, FOX 9's past reporting shows it actually happened midday, just after noon.