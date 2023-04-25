Man charged after woman killed in River Falls, Wis.

A man appeared in court on Tuesday on charges after a woman was found shot to death in River Falls, Wisconsin on Monday.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael Price is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after 47-year-old Amy Theis was found dead on Brandle Street, which is located in a small neighborhood on the north end of the city.

Theis was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the home shortly after midnight on Monday. Price was arrested for the killing hours later.

The circumstances of Theis killing are not known, and neither is how the suspect knew the victim. Police also did not disclose how they connected Price to the death.

Price is being held on $750,000 cash bail. He faces life in prison if convicted. His next court date is scheduled for May 3.