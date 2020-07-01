Man championed by Maya Moore released from prison after wrongful conviction

article

Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore is celebrating after the man she worked to release from prison due to a wrongful conviction is now free.

Jonathon Irons, a family friend, had been convicted in 1998 for burglary and assault. He was serving a 50-year prison sentence. Moore championed his cause, believing he had been wrongfully convicted. She sat out the 2019 WNBA season to focus on his case and had planned to sit out in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the season.

In March, a judge overturned Irons' convictions.

Wednesday night outside a prison in Missouri, Moore streamed live on Instagram the emotional reunion between Irons and his family members.

"I feel like I can live life now. I'm free, I'm blessed," said Irons in the video.

Irons was wearing a face mask made by his friends in the prison, which had #HOPE written on it.

"I thank everybody that supported me, Maya and her family, to be home, to have somewhere to be home, I'm so grateful," he said.