Man arrested for brutal assault in Brooklyn Park

A man has been arrested after a beating early Saturday morning left one man seriously injured.

Brooklyn Park police were called out to Girard Court North, near Girard Avenue at 79th Avenue North, around 3 a.m. for the attack on Saturday.

At the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition.

Police say they were able to identify a 32-year-old suspect who was arrested in Chaska. That man is currently being held in Ramsey County Jail on an attempted murder charge.