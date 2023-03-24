Man arrested at MSP Airport in 2021 West St. Paul killing

article

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday in connection to a 2021 fatal shooting in West St. Paul.

The West St. Paul Police Department said on Friday the suspect was located in a vehicle at the airport around 8 p.m. Thursday. Authorities stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect for second-degree murder in the death of Jayvon Andrew Malone, who was fatally shot at Thompson County Park in West St. Paul on June 9, 2021.

"With this arrest, we now hope that the family of Mr. Malone can start to find closure," the police statement reads. "Our thoughts are with the family as they continue to deal with the loss of a loved one due to needless violence."

West St. Paul Police said 20-year-old Malone was shot and later died from his injuries while attending a fundraiser at Thompson County Park. Investigators say officers arrested one person at the scene on unrelated charges and another for crimes related to the shooting, but he was released without charges while police investigated further.

Malone was an aspiring rapper who went by the name JDott and was planning to move from Minnesota to pursue his dream of becoming a recording artist, his family told FOX 9 in 2021.