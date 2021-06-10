2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting at West St. Paul park

Officers arrested two people in connection to a deadly "targeted" shooting at a park in West St. Paul, according to the West St. Paul Police Department.

Officers responded to Thompson County Park shortly before 9 p.m. on a report of a shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the victim to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thursday afternoon, West St. Paul announced they arrested a 22-year-old Maplewood man on suspicion of probable cause possession of a pistol without a permit and a 20-year-old Champlin woman on being an accomplice after the fact.

While these two people were arrested, investigators are continuing to search for the person or people directly who shot the man.

The West St. Paul Police Department is investigating the incident with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the South St. Paul Police Department.

Police say there is no reason to believe there is an immediate danger to the public.