Man accused of pointing gun at Faribault school bus

The Brief A Faribault man is accused of pointing a gun at a school bus. Police found evidence that gun safes at his home had been tampered with, and the suspect had another criminal case where he's accused of threatening people. However, police did find a copper tube and black tubing that police said could resemble a gun.



A Faribault man is in jail after being accused of pointing a gun at a school bus last week.

Charges filed

What we know:

Wolters, 38, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence for the incident on the morning of March 5 in Faribault.

Police respond to weapons complaint

The backstory:

On March 5, 2026, around 7:40 a.m., Faribault police received a report from a school bus aide who saw a man with what appeared to be a long gun near 6th Street NW. The man was identified as Alex Jeffrey Wolters.

Law enforcement reviewed bus video that showed the aide reacting to the sighting. The bus was near 8th Street NW and 2nd Avenue NW at the time, with nine children on board at the time of the alleged pointing.

Suspect apprehended and evidence found

Dig deeper:

Wolters was arrested hours after the incident. He denied pointing anything at the bus during a post-Miranda statement but admitted to being in the garage that morning.

Wolters told police he was working on an insulation projection and went out to the garage to get something. Police did find a copper tube and black plastic tubing, which together resembled a long gun, in the home's attic.

The other side:

However, police also spoke with Wolters' father, who allowed investigators to inspect his two gun safes. Based on the father's statements, one safe appears to have been tampered with since the father last used it. The other safe also appeared to be partially opened but remained locked. The tampered safe contained several rifles, shotguns, a pistol, while the other safe held two pellet rifles.

According to the complaint, Wolters is already on pretrial supervision for another threats of violence case from 2025. In that case, Wolters is accused of threatening to "murder everyone" at an apartment building. According to the complaint, he also allegedly threatened to go to the police station and "kill the police."