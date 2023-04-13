Mall of America's new K9 has a name

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
16
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
from THU 11:20 AM CDT until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
Flood Warning
until WED 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:30 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:12 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:23 PM CDT until SAT 3:45 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Nicollet County, Pine County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Rock County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County

Mall of America's new K9 has a name

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Mall of America
FOX 9
article

Mall of Americas new K9 puppy. (Mall of America / Supplied)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - After accepting name suggestions and holding a vote, the Mall of America has named its new K9. 

The dog is named Dash, and after some training, he'll join the Bloomington mall's security team. 

MOA settled on the name Dash after receiving more than 6,000 name submissions, which were narrowed down to five names (Archie, Dash, Ollie, Rosco and Stanley). Then, the public voted for their favorite, with Dash coming out as the highest vote-getter. 

Dash came to MOA from Kentucky. He's a two-month-old Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix. He's already started his training, which will last about a year, before hitting the mall. 