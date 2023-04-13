Mall of America's new K9 has a name

article

After accepting name suggestions and holding a vote, the Mall of America has named its new K9.

The dog is named Dash, and after some training, he'll join the Bloomington mall's security team.

MOA settled on the name Dash after receiving more than 6,000 name submissions, which were narrowed down to five names (Archie, Dash, Ollie, Rosco and Stanley). Then, the public voted for their favorite, with Dash coming out as the highest vote-getter.

Dash came to MOA from Kentucky. He's a two-month-old Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix. He's already started his training, which will last about a year, before hitting the mall.