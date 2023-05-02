Majority of Minnesota under Red Flag Warning Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning due to extreme fire risk for most of the state.

From noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 76 counties will be under the warning. There are 87 counties in Minnesota.

The warning means fire could spread quickly, due to dry air and strong winds. Residents in the counties listed below are asked not to burn any fires and make sure all fire that were going are completely extinguished.

Counties under a Red Flag Warning:

Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clearwater, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Ottertail, Pennington, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Roseau, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, St. Louis, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright, Yellow Medicine

The NWS reminds the public Red Flag Warnings are very fluid and can change at any moment. For updates to check here.