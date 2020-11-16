Majority of Minneapolis residents voice support for police funding at budget hearing

article

The Minneapolis City Council received an earful from residents who are fed up with rising crime Monday.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaraia Arradondo told the council that Minneapolis is bleeding last week as shootings and crime rise. He received just barely enough council support to bring on Sheriff’s Deputies and Park Police to help patrol the city’s streets through 2020.

Monday, the vast majority of testifiers to the city council wanted more support for the police.

“I don’t think our city can survive another summer like 2020,” said one commenter. “And the mayor’s budget is just enough that hopefully it staves off some of the madness that I have seen.”

Mayor Jacob Frey’s budget asks for three recruiting classes to help replenish the ranks of officers who have retired or quit after the death of George Floyd and the unrest that followed.

The city council is expected to vote on the 2021 budget on Dec. 9.