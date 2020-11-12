Mail order at-home COVID-19 tests now available to all Minnesotans

article

Minnesotans can now get tested for COVID-19 without ever leaving the their home, according state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday it has expanded its pilot program for its at-home COVID-19 test statewide. Anyone in Minnesota can now order a saliva test to be delivered to their home. The test is then sent to the new saliva testing lab in Oakdale, Minnesota for processing using a prepaid label.

Once the test arrives at the lab, the participant will be emailed their test results within 24-48 hours.

The saliva test is just as accurate as the nasal swab test, according to MDH, and is available at no cost to every Minnesotan, whether or not they have insurance.

MDH piloted the at-home testing program in 23 counties and the Red Lake Nation.

You can order a test here.

11 new COVID-19 testing sites to open statewide

MDH is also opening 11 new longer-term COVID-19 testing sites across Minnesota over the next few weeks.

Ten of the testing sites will be at National Guard Armories in Albert Lea, Anoka, Crookston, Fairmont, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Inver Grove Heights, Morris, Stillwater and Wadena.

The 11th testing site will be somewhere in the west Twin Cities metro, health officials say. The exact location has not been announced.

New saliva testing site opens at MSP Airport

The same COVID-19 saliva test available via mail order can also be taken in person at a growing number of locations across the state.

A ninth saliva testing site opened at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday. In addition to MSP Airport, there are also saliva testing sites open in Brooklyn Park, Duluth, Mankato, Minneapolis, Moorhead, St. Cloud, St. Paul and Winona.

All saliva tests are sent to a lab in Oakdale and results are available within 24-48 hours.

Tests are free and available to anyone, regardless of if they have symptoms. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are allowed. You can make an appointment here.