Lyndale Ave hit-and-run leaves woman with life-threatening injuries on ground

A car that struck a woman, then took off on Lyndale Avenue early Monday morning, left a woman lying on the ground of the busy avenue with life-threatening injuries.

According to Minneapolis Police, officers from the fifth precinct responded to the report of a vehicle crash on Lyndale Ave South and 26th Street West around 12:33 a.m.

Responding officers identified an adult female with potentially life-threatening injuries lying on the ground who was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Preliminary information indicates that the female was standing outside of her vehicle when a passing vehicle struck her. The passing vehicle then left the scene without stopping.

The incident is still under investigation.