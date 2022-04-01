Lyft, Lime or Spin? Mpls launches shared bike, scooter program as warm weather returns again

article

Twin Cities outdoor enthusiasts will have no shortage of bike and scooter options this spring and summer.

Minneapolis announced it has entered into license agreements with three operators – Lyft, Lime and Spin – to participate in its Shared Bike and Scooter program beginning in mid-April.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, the University of Minnesota and the City of St. Paul will oversee the program, according to the announcement.

A sole license for bike sharing was issued to Lyft to continue to operate the Nice Ride system with both classic pedal and electric-assisted bicycles. Licenses were also issued to Lyft, Lime and Spin to operate motorized scooters.

According to the announcement of the agreements, both equity and safety will be key areas of focus for the program.

As part of the city’s equity-focused requirements at least 30 percent of each operator’s scooters must be distributed in "Equity Distribution Areas" in north and south Minneapolis, and a maximum of 40 percent of each operator’s scooters are allowed downtown and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Each operator will also be required to have low-income pricing programs, and participate in other city-led pilots, including a "Mobility as a Service" pilot to streamline access featured prominently at 30-plus Mobility Hub locations.

Minneapolis will also incentivize operators to provide more parking infrastructure such as bike racks, docking stations and on-street parking corrals.