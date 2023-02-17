Luminary Loppet moves to land-only festival in Minneapolis

Mother Nature has been no help to a landmark event in the Twin Cities.

The Luminary Loppet announced on Thursday it will be on land only. The candlelit festival, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 4, already had to reschedule to Saturday, Feb. 18 due to heavy snow and warm temperatures.

Local officials have been warning this week about unsafe ice conditions around the Twin Cities.

Festival organizers said features on the lake can be viewed on land, but people are not allowed on there due to safety concerns. The Loppet Foundation said there will be no skiing at the Luminary this year. Organizers are asking people to stay on the designated walking paths.

For more information, visit this website: https://www.loppet.org/events/luminary/