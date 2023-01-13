Luminary Loppet rescheduled due to unsafe ice conditions

The popular Luminary Loppet in Minneapolis has been pushed back to February due to unsafe ice conditions.

The Loppet Foundation made the announcement on Friday, a day after another popular Twin Cities event — the Art Shanty Project — decided to move the event from the ice on Lake Harriet to the shoreline.

READ MORE: Heavy snow prompts thin ice warnings

The foundation said it made the "difficult decision" to reschedule the winter event due to "unique and unprecedented circumstances." The event will now be held on Saturday, Feb. 18. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 4.

"This winter’s heavy snow and warm temperatures have created unsafe and difficult conditions on metro area lakes. The slush under the snow has made it impossible to groom the trails on the lakes, difficult to construct features, and unsafe for participants," the Loppet Foundation said.

The Loppet Foundation said the main concern is the safety of participants and the quality of the event, noting it's the foundation's goal to never cancel events. The hope with pushing this year's event back will give winter time to do its thing.

Those planning to walk, snowshoe or ski on the candlelit trail across the lake for this year's Luminary Loppet are invited to join on Feb. 18 at their same ticketed time. Those who can't attend can transfer their tickets to another person, but tickets are non-refundable.