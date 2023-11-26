Minnesota tree lot provides Christmas trees to those in need

The weekend following Thanksgiving is a popular time to decorate for the holidays and pick out a Christmas tree.

One local lot isn't just selling trees, they are giving back in the process.

The Good shepherd Men's Club tree lot in Golden Valley provides angel donations of Christmas trees to families in need in surrounding communities.

Board member Mike Jackson says they partner with local churches and nonprofits in the area to connect with the families. So far, they've been able to donate more than 100 free Christmas trees to those in need.

"For them to have a real tree and represent that Christmas spirit, and for us to be a part of it, is really an honor," said Jackson.

The tree lot is open November 24-26 and December 1-3. A Christmas market is set for Saturday, December 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.