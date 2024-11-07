Local scout troop trailer stolen from Minnetonka church parking lot

The Brief Scout Troop 346 says its trailer was stolen between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1 from a Minnetonka church parking lot. Troop leaders are now hoping the public will assist in either getting it back, or raising funds for a new one.



A local scout troop is asking for the public’s help after thieves stole their trailer from a church parking lot.

What we know

The trailer is one that Troop 346 uses for all its activities, whether it’s community service or campouts.

Their scoutmaster said it was one of the scouts who worked hard and fundraised for it, investing about $6,000 into.

The trailer was last seen on Oct. 28, and they believe it was stolen sometime between then and Nov. 1 from a church parking lot on Excelsior Boulevard in Minnetonka. They’re now asking for the public’s help tracking it down.

What they’re saying

The senior patrol leader said it is disappointing someone would target local scouts.

"We were honestly just shocked. Who would take a trailer from a Boy Scout Troop at a church? Ultimately, it’s putting a cap on us. We can’t do events now really until we get a new trailer or this one’s returned," Alex Rust, Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 346, told FOX 9.

He says the trailer is unmistakable because the troop designed the decorative wrap themselves with the troop’s logo and design on all sides.

A photo of the Troop 346 trailer.

Scout Master Mike Camnetar said the trailer is a vital part of their program.

"It allows us to offer countless camping trips and adventures for our Scouts by carrying our tents, cooking gear, and all other necessities. The trailer proudly announces the presence of our Troop at events," Camnetar told FOX 9. "The Scouts themselves actually designed the graphics several years back while working on the Graphic Arts merit badge with a troop parent who is a graphic artist."

Troop leaders say they have filed a police report. If you see or hear anything about this trailer, you are asked to contact Minnetonka police.

How to help

The troop also started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help get a new trailer so they can continue with their activities. It will also go towards new decals and ensuring it is secured in the future.