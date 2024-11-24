Local organizations share Thanksgiving meal with neighbors across Twin Cities metro

The Brief Minnesota is experiencing a record surge in food shelf visits, with organizations like FOCUS Minnesota stepping up to provide meals and build community. On Sunday, FOCUS Minnesota served nearly 300 people a Thanksgiving meal, highlighting the growing need for hunger relief across the state. Second Harvest Heartland projects over 7.5 million food shelf visits this year, reflecting an urgent and increasing demand for assistance.



It is the season of giving and local organizations said they have seen an outpouring of generosity to try to keep up with the need.

Second Harvest Heartland said Minnesota is on track for another record-breaking year of food shelf visits.

FOCUS Minnesota served a Thanksgiving spread on Sunday evening. The organization said serving a hot meal is as much about creating community as it is about making sure stomachs are full.

There was a line out the door of people who showed up for Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday at FOCUS Minnesota in St. Paul.

The Fellowship of Orthodox Christians United to Serve (FOCUS) Minnesota said they provide food and clothing throughout the week, and also serve hot meals on Sundays. This Sunday, the meal was special.

"For holiday dinners, we crowdsource it," said Dustin Hertzog, Director of FOCUS Minnesota. "The Sunday that falls before major holidays, both Thanksgiving and Christmas, we pull out all the stops."

Each guest was served a plate full of mashed potatoes smothered in gravy, turkey, dinner rolls, fresh salad, and pumpkin pie.

This is just one of the organizations helping with hunger relief across the state.

Allison O’Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland, said the need in Minnesota is growing.

"Last year, we ended the year with 7.5 million food shelf visits that was up two million from the previous year," said O’Toole. "We’re on track to break another record this year."

Hertzog said their mission is to connect beyond a plate of food.

"We are able to have conversations and build community through what we’re doing here," said Hertzog.

FOCUS Minnesota said it served nearly three hundred people tonight.

If you would like to get connected with the organization or help in any way, learn more about FOCUS Minnesota here.