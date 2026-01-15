Lisa Demuth urges Gov. Walz to collaborate with feds on ICE in Minnesota

The Brief Republican Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth calls on Gov. Tim Walz to collaborate with federal partners on ICE operations. Demuth criticizes Walz for not honoring federal requests to detain certain individuals. She emphasizes the need for Minnesota to follow other states in cooperating with federal law enforcement.



Minnesota Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth is urging Gov. Tim Walz to collaborate with federal partners on ongoing ICE operations in the state.

Demuth's statement

What they're saying:

Demuth issued the following statement on Thursday.

"Gov. Walz says he wants to turn the temperature down. The solution is simple: Minnesota should be honoring requests by the federal government to hold criminals that are here illegally that are already in our jails, rather than release them onto our streets, so that they can be detained by ICE in an orderly and safe manner," said Demuth.

Demuth criticized Gov. Walz for allegedly inciting unrest against federal law enforcement officers during a primetime address. She emphasized the importance of working with federal partners to ensure community safety.

Call for cooperation

Why you should care:

Demuth argues that Minnesota's refusal to honor federal detention requests endangers communities and law enforcement. She believes that following the example of other states could reduce chaos and improve safety.

Demuth urges Gov. Walz to stop rhetoric and take action by leading the state in cooperation with federal law enforcement efforts.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how Gov. Walz will respond to Demuth's call for cooperation with federal partners on ICE operations.