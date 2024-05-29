Light rail strikes cyclist, 1 person dead in St. Paul crash

article

One person is dead after they were fatally struck by a light rail train in St. Paul on Wednesday.

According to authorities, around 4:15 p.m., Metro Transit PD and St. Paul police were called to a collision involving the Green Line and a cyclist at Capitol/Rice streets in St. Paul. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro Transit representatives said it appears the crash was a "tragic accident" and warned commuters to adhere to traffic signs surrounding light rail trains, and pay attention to their surroundings.

Following the collision, buses replaced trains between Hamline Ave and Robert St Stations in both directions to replace Green Line service.