Leneal Frazier's memorial service held Monday

Leneal Frazier, the uninvolved driver who was struck and killed by a Minneapolis police squad car during a chase earlier this month, was laid to rest Monday.

A memorial service for Frazier was held at Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis. Members of Frazier’s family were in attendance as well as their attorney, Ben Crump, and members of George Floyd’s family.

Leneal Frazier was killed when a Minneapolis police squad car struck his Jeep while pursuing an armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy of the Frazier family / FOX 9)

Frazier is the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenage girl who filmed Floyd’s death.

Early in the morning on July 6, a Minneapolis police officer pursuing an armed robbery suspect struck Leneal’s car in the intersection of North 41st Street and Lyndale Avenue North. The impact sent the vehicle careening onto the sidewalk, where it crashed into a bus shelter.

Leneal died from injuries sustained in the crash. The officer involved was also taken to the hospital. The armed robbery suspect fled the scene.

The incident is still being investigated.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has said the city will review its police pursuit policy again. It was last updated in 2019.