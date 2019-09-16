Lego-loving duos needed to compete in first-ever ‘Lego Masters’ competition show in US

Are you creative with Legos? “Lego Masters,” the show where Lego fans create unique pieces with the building bricks, is coming to FOX and needs competitors.

This will be the first time Lego Masters has filmed in the United States. The brick-building competition has previously been on location in the United Kingdom and Australia.

FOX is looking for amateur Lego builders in teams of two. The teams will compete for a chance to win an undisclosed cash prize, the Lego Trophy and become the first U.S. Lego Master.

Participants must be 16 years of age or older and a legal U.S. resident.

While “Lego Masters” requires a team, people are encouraged to apply individually, according to the “Lego Masters" website.

Exact filming dates have not been disclosed, but the competition will last seven weeks from October through December 2019.

If you would like to apply, head to legomasters.tv to learn more.