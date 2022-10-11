Lead scientist in effort to repopulate cheetahs in India honed research techniques in Minnesota

For years, Dr. Yadvendraden Jhala wanted to see cheetahs roam freely in his home country of India.

"Cheetahs are charismatic animals. They are just magnificent creatures," said Dr. Jhala, the dean of the Wildlife Institute of India.

Now his vision is one step closer to becoming a reality.

"It's been a life's dream come true. I've been working on this project for about 15 years now and to see it actually culminate and see the first batch of cheetahs coming into India is just incredible," said Dr. Jhala.

Cheetahs became extinct in the south Asian country 70 years ago because of hunting and loss of habitat.

Last month, an initiative led by Dr. Jhala brought 8 cheetahs from southern Africa to a national park in India, where after a month in quarantine, they will be released to hopefully thrive and reproduce.

"They've been there for thousands of years and it's a major evolutionary force and ecological force which we have removed. Now we have the habitat. The threats which caused the cheetahs' extinction have been abated. India has the economic ability and the scientific know-how to bring back the species. So it's time to do that," said Dr. Jhala.

But long before Dr. Jhala worked with cheetahs, he spent a winter learning how to trap and radio track wolves at the International Wolf Center in Ely.

He says the research techniques he honed here back in 1987, came in handy later, as he studied lions, tigers, snow leopards and now cheetahs."

"It's been a transition over several carnivores but my roots of learning carnivore ecology have been partly in Minnesota," said Dr. Jhala.

Dr. Jhala believes reintroducing up to 40 of the world's fastest mammals to India over the next five years will increase biodiversity and attract ecotourism to local communities around national parks.

But more importantly, he hopes to restore the lost cultural and ecological heritage of the only large mammal to disappear since India gained its independence in 1947.

"It's been a passion to see the cheetah as a species and be part of this global restoration project. I think I've been very indebted to the government of India and to have this opportunity to do this," said Dr. Jhala.