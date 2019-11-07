Lawmaker tours Highway 12, discusses changes to make Minnesota's 'Corridor of Death' safer

article

Years and years of crashes along Highway 12 have earned it the nickname as the “Corridor of Death.”

Now, Congressman Dean Phillips is joining city leaders to see how he can help.

The congressman saw the most dangerous spots of the highway Thursday during a bus tour led by Chief Gary Kroells of the West Hennepin Public Safety department.

Leaders from Independence to Delano say they need a long-term corridor design so they can go to the state and federal government for funding.

Congressman Phillips says he’s willing to work with neighboring Congressman Tom Emmer to get it done.

“Darn right we shouldn’t have a corridor nicknamed the Corridor of Death," said Rep. Dean Phillips. "And if we do, we’ve got to do something about it. And Washington makes things complicated and structures make things complicated and, like we talked about today, it’s about how we streamline these efforts and get work done. And that’s our responsibility.”

Advertisement

This month, MnDOT crews are installing center lane markers and ice warning signs along Highway 12 as one step to improving safety.

