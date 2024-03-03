Large wildfire burns near Waseca, Minn.

article

Crews in southern Minnesota are battling a large grassfire on the northside of Waseca, Minn. Sunday afternoon.

Officials with the county say multiple departments are working to take on the fire. Photos posted by people online show a large fire burning in a brushy area outside of town. Officials were unable to say how many acres had been burned.

In a Facebook post, the Waseca sheriff is asking people to avoid the Snake Trail area due to the fire.

The National Weather Service says the fire has created enough smoke that it's showing up on radar.

Traffic cameras along I-35 also show a large plume of smoke from the fire.

A red flag alert was issued on Sunday for parts of southern and western Minnesota on Sunday, as dry conditions and windy weather create conditions ripe for wildfires.