DNR issues Red Flag Warning due to extreme fire risk in parts of Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued a Red Flag Warning for counties in southeast and south-central Minnesota.

The Red Flag Warning is effective Sunday, noon-6 p.m. due to extreme fire risk conditions, the DNR said.

Minnesota counties under a Red Flag Warning:

Blue Earth

Dodge

Faribault

Freeborn

Houston

Martin

Mower

Fillmore

Olmstead

Steele

Waseca

Watonwan

Winona

According to the DNR, a Red Flag Warning indicates that fires can spread quickly and can get out of control easily under certain weather conditions, especially when there is low humidity and strong winds.

The DNR is asking residents in those counties under the warning to not burn, and should check any recent burnings they did to make sure the fire is completely out. The DNR says it will not be issuing or activating any open burning permits during the warning. Campfires are also discouraged.

"Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.