Lakeville man dies after I-35W crash in Burnsville

A man from Lakeville, Minnesota lost his life on Sunday after a wreck along I-35W in Burnsville.

Minnesota State Patrol responded around 4:30 p.m. for the wreck in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Burnsville Parkway and McAndrews Road.

According to investigators, it appears a Toyota Corolla was headed south when it veered to the right shoulder and hit a sound barrier – which caused it to erupt in flames. The only person in the Toyota, a 56-year-old man from Lakeville, was killed in the crash. It's unclear what caused the man to lose control of the vehicle.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Further information on the victim is expected to be released on Monday.