Lakeville dad celebrates Timberwolves Game 7 win with 7-week-old son

Ryan Melcher became a dad less than two months ago and Sunday night, lived a moment that he’ll take with him the rest of his life.

In his Lakeville basement with his wife and 7-week-old son, Melcher took in the Timberwolves/Nuggets game and was on the edge of his seat, like all fans probably were. Melcher stood holding his baby boy as Naz Reid got a fourth quarter putback dunk to give the Timberwolves an 89-82 lead.

He puts his son down on the couch, sees Mike Conley Jr. get a steal. Conley finds Reid, who hits Anthony Edwards for a baseline corner 3-pointer. It gave the Wolves a 10-point lead with two minutes to play. Melcher goes nuts, as quietly as humanly possible to not wake up his son, and does a lap around his basement.

Meanwhile, his wife doesn’t move a muscle as she stares at her phone, and their dog pops up and gives him a weird look.

Melcher was one of thousands of Wolves fans celebrating history Sunday night in their own way.