Lakeville City Council approves plans for Amazon fulfillment center

The Lakeville City Council approved a resolution for the addition of a 750,000-square-foot Amazon fulfilment center at Interstate South Logistics Park.

The center will be built south of 217th Street and west of Dodd Boulevard.

During Monday's City Council meeting, Ryan Wilson, senior manager of economic development with Amazon, said the company has invested more than $2 billion in Minnesota from 2010 to 2019. The Lakeville facility is expected to create hundreds of full-time jobs that will all start at least at $15 per hour. At the site, workers will pack and ship larger items such as mattresses and exercise equipment.

Following discussion over traffic impacts and building plans, the council unanimously approved the plan.

“A very warm welcome to Amazon to our community. We look forward to working with you in partnership to our community. I’m very excited about this for our community,” said Lakeville Mayor Doug Anderson following the vote.

“Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities," said Kirsten Wenker, an Amazon spokesperson in a statement. "We are excited to join the Lakeville community and bring hundreds of full-time jobs. We provide a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and training programs for in demand jobs.”

The project is expected to be completed next year, according to Amazon officials.

