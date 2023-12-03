2 killed, 1 injured in Minneapolis shooting Sunday morning

Two men were killed and one was injured in a Dinkytown shooting early Sunday morning, Minneapolis police say.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 400 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. Police say they found two men in their 20s with fatal gunshot wounds, and despite life-saving efforts, the men died at the scene. A third man had at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

Police believe that an altercation broke out between two groups of customers in a store which escalated into gunfire. The injured male that was taken to the hospital was one of three employees inside the store during the shooting, police say.

Minneapolis police say they believe the two men that were killed were not University of Minnesota students.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is open and active. Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online here.