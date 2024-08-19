Lake Nokomis beaches in Minneapolis closed due to sewer backup

article

All beaches at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis are closed until further notice, the city said Monday.

What we know

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) says the beaches are closed due to a sanitary sewer backup near Lake Nokomis that happened on Thursday morning.

As a result, Lake Nokomis Main Beach and Lake Nokomis 50th Street Beach are closed until further notice.

According to MPRB, the overflow caused by the backup has been stopped and cleaned up. They will sample the lake water at the beach locations and give updates when they are available.

What we don't know

City officials did not say what caused the sanitary sewer backup and how much got into the lake.

There was no timeline given for when the beaches would open up again.

What Minneapolis beaches are open and closed?

Five Minneapolis beaches are currently closed, seven are currently open.

Minneapolis beaches that are closed:

Wirth Beach: closed due to high E. coli levels

Bde Maka Ska - North Beach: closed due to high E. coli levels

Hiawatha Beach: closed due to high E. coli levels

Lake Nokomis - 50th Street Beach: closed due to potential sewage spill

Lake Nokomis - Main Beach: closed due to potential sewage spill

Minneapolis beaches that are open: