La Crosse, Wis. Police identify suspect in last week's early morning assault outside business

Police have identified a 21-year-old suspect they believe attacked an employee outside a La Crosse, Wisconsin business early in the morning of Sept. 22.

The La Crosse Police Department posted a video of the “unprovoked” assault from Rudy’s Drive-In, which led to the identification of the suspect.

Police identified the suspect as Gerald P. Pemberton, a 6-foot, 180-pound male with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on Franklin Street in Onalaska, WI.

Pemberton currently has a warrant for his arrest issued in Monroe County, Wis. and will likely be referred in La Crosse County Court for felony substantial battery and disorderly conduct after the beating at Rudy’s from Sept. 22.

Police are asking anyone with information about Pemberton’s whereabouts to call Sgt. Jon Wenger at 608-789-7214. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS.

“We would like to thank our community for identifying this individual, now we are hopeful you will be able to assist us in locating him,” said a release from the department.