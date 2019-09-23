Police investigating 'unprovoked' attack caught on video in La Crosse, Wis.

Police are investigating after a man was punched and knocked to the ground early Sunday morning in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The whole encounter was caught on video.

According to police, the attack happened right when the victim arrived to his workplace at Rudy's Drive on La Crosse Street at about 3:55 a.m.

In the surveillance video, the victim is seen attempting to enter Rudy’s on the south side of the building, when the suspect approaches. The suspect engages in a brief conversation with the victim, then proceeds to punch him - unprovoked - and the victim falls to the ground. The suspect then runs off toward La Crosse Street.

The suspect is described as a younger college-aged white male, wearing a grey or light blue polo shirt with a stripe across the front, khaki shorts and white Nike tennis shoes.

If you know the identity of the suspect, please contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240 or contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS.