Klobuchar returns to Iowa for last-minute blitz before Monday's caucus

After being sidelined for the Senate impeachment trial, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was back on the ground in Iowa on Saturday, making a last-minute push ahead of the caucus.

Klobuchar is squeezing every second out of the break in the trial. In Cedar Falls, she told Iowans they are the jury in the election.

"My first piece of profound advice as a juror in this primary is, we better not screw this up," said Klobuchar. "We better not screw this up because the stakes are just too high."

Klobuchar’s weekend includes a seven-stop tour of Iowa. It would take 20 hours by car. She is doing some of it by plane.

"Yeah we just went everywhere," she said. "I got to get a week in in two days!"

Klobuchar's campaign says 120 staffers are on the ground in Iowa, spread over 19 offices, making 100,000 contacts with voters every week. Her crowds include a cross section of voters: Republicans, Democrats, and people who say they are independents.

"I’m not going to vote Republican for Trump, and I feel she has the best chance to win the general," one voter explained.

But one other thing about Klobuchar's crowds: Not all of them plan to vote for her. Some say they like Klobuchar, but are concerned about her poll numbers, or believe other candidates make a better match against President Trump.

"I’ll go open-minded and take a look, but I’m thinking it’s going to be Joe Biden," another voter said.

