Klobuchar co-authors Senate report about Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A new report by the U.S. Senate details many of the security breakdowns during the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The report details a lack of adequate intelligence and poor security preparations contributed to the breach of the Capitol building. Nearly all the findings came from Senate hearings earlier in the year.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, is one of the authors of the report.

"You had 75 percent of the Capitol Police who were in their plainclothes because they didn’t have adequate gear," she said. "One of the platoons, their gear was actually in a locked box and they couldn’t get in to access it."

The mob, supporting Donald Trump, quickly overwhelmed Capitol Police and broke into the building. The goal was to disrupt the constitutional certification of Joe Biden as the next President.

Seven people eventually died, including three police officers.

The FBI never issued a threat assessment warning of potential violence. It did send an advisory to Capitol Police the night before the riot, but in testimony earlier this year the former Capitol Police Chief says it was never sent up the chain of command.

"And then we found out there were three different intelligence units of the Capitol Police that were issuing different assessments and, of course, it should be one," Klobuchar said.

The intelligence failures and bureaucracy lead to inadequate preparation in requesting the National Guard. The Senate report finds the D.C. National Guard was not activated, staged and prepared to quickly respond to an attack at the Capitol.

"And our 20 recommendations are very concrete, including passing legislation to make sure the next police chief of the Capitol Police has the authority to call in the National Guard without asking permission from a bunch of other people in the middle of an insurrection. That actually happened," she added.

Among the other recommendations, the National Guard needs to develop scenarios and contingency plans for responding to civil disturbances and terrorism incidents.

It also recommends that Capitol Police undergo better training and create a civil disturbance unit that is equipped at all times.