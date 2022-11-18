Kitchen fire destroys several units in Edina apartment complex

article

A fire that destroyed several units in an Edina apartment complex started in the kitchen area of a second-floor apartment, according to fire officials.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a multifamily complex on the 6300 block of Barrie Road. Upon arrival, firefighters located a fire on the second and third floors of the building.

Residents were evacuated, and the fire was under control around midnight. Multiple people were evaluated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.

Residents in 39 units were initially displaced by the fire. The Edina Fire Department said residents for 30 units were allowed back in their homes Friday morning. However, nine units were completely destroyed in the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents who cannot return to their homes.

The Edina Fire Department determined the fire started in a kitchen on the second floor, but the cause is still under investigation.