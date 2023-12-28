Kandiyohi County crash leaves 2 people dead

A crash involving a diesel Freightliner semi-truck on Thursday morning left two people dead in Kandiyohi County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 11:08 a.m., the driver of a Freightliner truck was heading north on Highway 71 when he collided with a Ford Escape that was being driven east on Highway 9 in Burbank Township.

The occupants of the Ford Escape, an 80-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman from Cambridge, were pronounced dead following the collision.

Road conditions were wet at the time, according to the State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.