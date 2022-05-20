Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo clinic shooting: Jury seated for Ulrich's trial; opening statements Monday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

(FOX 9) - A jury has been seated for the trial for Gregory Ulrich, a Minnesota man accused of walking into a medical clinic and opening fire, killing one staff member and wounding four others.

Jury selection began on Monday and wrapped up Friday, with 16 people, including four alternates, selected to serve on the jury. Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23. 

Ulrich, 68, is charged with six counts of premeditated murder, four counts of attempted murder, and other crimes, for his alleged role in the Feb. 9, 2021, shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant, was killed in the shooting.

Ulrich is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic before eventually surrendering to law enforcement.

The members of the jury include: a 37-year-old woman, 20-year-old woman, 63-year-old man, 48-year-old woman, 48-year-old man, 34-year-old woman, 36-year-old man, 47-year-old woman, 43-year-old woman, 46-year-old man, 31-year-old woman, 55-year-old man, 33-year-old man, 33-year-old woman. 

Four weeks have been set aside for the trial.

