Judge rules district can’t force Minneapolis teachers to return to in-person classes

A judge has sided with a teachers union this weekend, ruling that Minneapolis Public Schools can't require teachers to return to class if they have requested accommodations to work from home.

Some teachers were set to return to school on Monday for the first time since March, when the pandemic sent students and teachers to work from home.

According to the district's plan, elementary staff are set to return this week. Pre-K through second graders would start the following week and third through fifth graders would return on February 22. Grades 6 through 12 are set to remain in distance learning programs.

However, many teachers say they don't feel safe teaching in-person in the midst of the pandemic. Saturday, a county judge ruled in favor of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers Union, which said the school district has kept teachers in the dark on reopening plans.

"We have been asking to be involved in the process for what a safe return to in-person learning looks like and we’ve been completely shutout," said Minneapolis Federation of Teachers President Greta Callahan.

"We’ve been asking for some additional safety measures," added Callahan. "We want CDC guidelines to be followed and they’re not and we haven’t been able to negotiate anything."

Advertisement

Callahan says the other issue is a breach of contract because teachers are being reassigned to different classrooms.

"MPS is well aware of the contract language because they agreed to it and didn’t build in time for that process to happen which is breaking the contract. which is breaking the law," she explained.

Callahan hopes this temporary decision from the court will give teachers and the school district time to come to an agreement.

"But I wish they didn’t have to be forced by a court order to do the right thing for our students and staff," said Callahan.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Minneapolis school district but they haven’t yet responded.